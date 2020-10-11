Five individuals and companies in Essex have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.
HMRC’s Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) scheme provides information about people and businesses given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
Details are published when a person or business has made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000, according to HMRC.
The list is updated every three months and the information wiped after a year.
The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published:
Basil Traders Limited
Trade/occupation: Wholesale of sugar, chocolate, confectionery and soft drinks
Address: Formerly of 75 Sandringham Road, Barking, Essex, IG11 9AF
Period of default: October 17, 2016 to June 30, 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £153,289
Total amount of penalties charged: £99,254.61
Valeri Bozhidarov Nikolov
Trade/occupation: Painter and Decorator
Address: Formerly of 39 Blacksmiths Close, Romford, Essex, RM6 4XE and 270 Mortlake Road, Ilford, Essex, IG1 2TE
Period of default: April 6, 2016 to April 5, 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £25,003.89
Total amount of penalties charged: £17,065.15
Sein Gellen Ltd
Trade/occupation: Retail sales of bread, cakes, and specialised sugar confectionery
Address: Denver Industrial Estate, Unit 1904, Ferry Lane Rainham, RM13 9DD and formerly of 113 River Road, Barking, Essex, IG11 0EG and Unit J31 155 Lewisham Way, Newcross, London, SE14 6QP.
Period of default: November 1, 2013 to January 31, 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £38,119
Total amount of penalties charged: £23,347.83
eDistribute Ltd
Trade/occupation: Wholesale of soft drinks
Address: Formerly of Harbour House, Coldharbour Lane, Rainham, Essex, RM13 9YB
Period of default: 14 Jul 2015 to 31 Jan 2016
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £707,905
Total amount of penalties charged: £470,756.82
James Anthony Phillips
Trade/occupation: Builder
Address: Eastwinds Cottage, Old Brentford Baths, Clifden Road, Brentford, Essex, TW8 0PF
Period of Default: Apr 6, 2010 to April 5, 2013
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £192,413.86
Total amount of penalties charged: £70,712.07
