The county of Essex has been turned GOLD – to celebrate 10 years of TOWIE.

Ordnance Survey produced a one-off image of the county in the metallic hue ahead of the special 10th anniversary episode on Sunday.

Since The Only Way is Essex debuted a decade ago, it has turned the region into a phenomenon, attracting tourism worldwide and counting celebrity fans such as Kate Middleton, Chris Pratt and Ed Sheeran.

Ordnance Survey also calculated it would take 1,436,000,000 Vajazzle gems from Amy Childs’ salon to makeover the whole of Brentwood high street.

And the journey from clubs Sheesh to Sugarhut is the same length as 1,266,000 fake eyelashes, 119,000 stilettos or 63,000 bottles of prosecco.

Fans can view the map at the official @TOWIE Instagram page where they will also be able to take a virtual tour of some of the iconic Essex locations made famous by the hit show.

These include Faces Nightclub, King’s Oak High Beach, the Old Regent Ballroom and, of course, SugarHut.

Sarah Tykeiff of Lime Pictures, which produces TOWIE, said: “As we celebrate 10 amazing years of TOWIE, it seems only right to give the official Ordnance Survey map of Essex a bit of TOWIE pizzazz, by turning the iconic British county gold.

“It is definitely, ‘reem’.”