A community forum has been launched for a nuclear power plant.

The first Bradwell B Community Forum took place on Tuesday (October 6) as part of the proposal for the new nuclear power plant.

The forum will meet quarterly to enable representatives to hear updates about the project, question the team and to hear feedback from the community.

The Bradwell B project is a joint operation between CGN and EDF Energy. Its backers claim it will create 900 permanent jobs as well as 9,000 jobs during construction.

If permitted, it would be built alongside the decommissioned Bradwell power station, however, the proposals have generated a wave of opposition.

Experts presented the response from the recent stage one consultation before members put more than 40 questions to the Bradwell B team.

Chartered town planner, Sandra Fryer chaired the forum, she said: "With over 40 people in the meeting it took some careful planning and goodwill for it to work and I am delighted to say the meeting went very well.

"There were some constructive, challenging questions to the panel of experts.

"The questions ranged from the big picture nuclear question: do we really need it, through to what the legacy of the development will be for local people.”

Bradwell B’s Community Relations Manager, Stephen Bray said: “The Community Forum is an important way for us to hear from representatives of the community, whatever their views, and I hope we can develop constructive working relationships through it.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with some of the organisations outside of the forum and talking though their issues and ideas.”

The Secretary of State will have the final say on whether the project gets the go ahead.