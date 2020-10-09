A BEACH hut owner is hosting a creative and head-clearing event over the next week in a bid to raise awareness of baby loss and generate funds for charity.

Kim Moore, who hires out the Red Beach Hut, in Walton, has organised The Big Crochet, in association with the national Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs until Thursday.

She has invited keen crocheters and knitters looking to make a difference to produce cute teddies, which will then be attached to a display at Memorial Garden, in Clacton.

The poignant remembrance display, which has been arranged by Maria Gormley, will see parents tie ribbons to the railings to pay tribute to all the babies who have sadly lost their lives.

People can get involved either from home or by becoming part a group of no more than six, which will be based on the beach at Southcliff, in Walton, during low tide.

Kim said: "When Maria asked us for a donation, I wanted to do more than just offer money.

"The Big Crochet event was created to raise awareness and gain more donations for the cause.

"Crochet events are one of the mindfulness experiences we are offering at the beach hut, so getting involved felt like a good thing to do.

I wanted to show how life during a pandemic can be fun, we can do things to calm our anxious minds and we can think differently to pull off a fundraising event - live-streaming from the beach."

Following government guidance, attendees will need to register to ensure a maximum of six people are in attendance on each day.

To register interest click here.