POLICE say they are continuing to investigate reports of suspicious activity around a two-year-old boy.
No arrests have been made in connection with the matter, which saw two men approach the youngster when he was sat in a pushchair.
The incident happened in Parsonage Street, Halstead, around 10.40am on Thursday, October 1.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
They say it was an isolated incident and is not connected to other reports of suspicious activity around children in the county.
Contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/158970/20.
