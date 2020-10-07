AN interactive map designed to highlight coronavirus hotspots has shown that more cases have been recorded across Clacton, Jaywick and St Osyth.

Run by ArcGIS, which is a geographic information system, the online tool specifically flags areas of the country which are being hardest hit by Covid-19.

The map is part of the Government's coronavirus data dashboard and shows where positive cases have been recorded between September 27 and October 3.

Divided into areas and based on pillar 1 and pillar 2 testing data from Public Health England, the latest reports show the follow cases have been reported:

Clacton North: 3

Clacton East: 7

Clacton Rush Green: 4

Jaywick and St Osyth: 4

Brightlingsea and Point Clear: 4

Also included on the list in the district is the combined area of Brantham, East Bergholt and Capel St Mary, where six cases have been recorded during the period.

In the combined area of Horkesley Heath, Langham and Dedham, there have been a recorded three cases during the period.

In Tendring, the coronavirus infection rate for the seven days to October 3, based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community is 25.9 with 38 news cases, rising from 11.6 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

Data for the most recent three days (October 4-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

View the full map and figures by clicking here.