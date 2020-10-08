THIS week marks Journalism Matters Week and perhaps now more than ever, we’re reminded of the importance of trusted journalism.

During the coronavirus pandemic journalists have been tasked with seeking clarity amongst the confusion from governments and those in authority.

We have sought to combat the rapid spread of misinformation and bring worried residents information they can trust.

We have also helped to combat the inevitable isolation and concern caused by months of lockdown and separation in our communities.

Here at the Gazette we’ve tried our best day after day to bring you the news which matters most, whether it is coronavirus related or not.

News which you can trust and rely upon to keep you informed about what is happening in north Essex and further afield.

It hasn’t been easy, we’ve not only been forced to adapt to a rapidly changing news agenda but to a huge change in our working environment with make shift news rooms set up in our bedrooms and dining rooms.

But it is a job we have taken, and continue to take, seriously.

Gazette editor Gary Pearson said: “At the Gazette we are proud to be the go-to place for reliable and trusted news from across north Essex.

“We have worked incredibly hard to ensure our readers are kept informed with the news which matters to them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been there for our community throughout the crisis, running campaigns to help businesses and supporting our incredible NHS workers, as well as passing on vital information to those who need it most.

“And as we look towards the future and the country’s recovery, we promise we will continue to be there to inform and entertain our readers.”

Here are just some of the stories which we’ve brought you over the past seven months.

In the early stages of the pandemic we were the first to bring you news of the virus’ arrival in Essex.

It started out with surgeries in Rowhedge and Mersea Island being closed.

Just a few days later NHS bosses confirmed the first positive test in the county.

Little did we know what was to come.

There have now been well over 9,000 cases across the county and sadly hundreds of deaths.

We reported on the first death in north Essex, on Mersea Island, in March.

It has been with heavy hearts we have continued to report on the human tragedies behind the crisis and paid tribute to those who’ve lost their lives to Covid-19.

Included among those was GP Fayez Khalid Ayache, 77, who worked part-time at the North Clacton Medical Group.

Dr Ayache, who was described as a “much loved and very highly regarded GP” died after contracting the virus.

Fellow GP Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, also died in May.

Great grandmother and Colchester Scout leader Ruth Abell, 75, who wore her uniform with “so much pride and enthusiasm” also lost her life to coronavirus.

We also paid tribute to cabbie Frank Dignum, of Kirby Cross, and Chelsea Pensioner and Royal Green Jacket Fred Boomer-Hawkins, of Colchester, who both died after testing positive for Covid-19.

But although the pandemic has been devastating for so many, we’ve also brought readers tales of hope amongst the darkness.

Like the story of young dad Omar Taylor, who suffered two strokes due to the virus, but was cheered home by the Rowhedge community in May.

Or Paul Godfrey, who beat pneumonia, collapsed lungs and coronavirus, with the help of the staff at Colchester Hospital.

Jason Mageehan, from Little Bromley, was in a coma for more than three weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.

But again he survived thanks to the amazing work of staff at Colchester Hospital and his incredible will to survive.

Whilst the effects of the pandemic have been devastating, there is no doubt the north Essex, community has rallied round to help those most in need.

We’ve seen the rise of the Colchester Anti Loo Roll Brigade - a Facebook group set up to help those most in need.

From humble beginnings the group now has thousands of members helping the vulnerable.

Many residents have gone above and beyond to do their bit during the crisis like Marjorie West, 99.

Inspired by her hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, Marjorie walked hundreds of laps of her Dedham back garden, raising more than £38,000 for NHS Charities Together.

Although our focus has as always been on north Essex, with Government advice and restrictions changing on an almost daily basis, we’ve also covered the national news which affects you the most.

The Gazette has covered daily updates on death totals in Essex, thankfully less and less frequently, and on the number of cases in the county and beyond.

We’ve updated you on schools reopening, on the latest restrictions in the hospitality sector and the economic impacts of the pandemic in the region and further afield.

In March, we joined forces with our sister Newsquest titles and launched our NHS Guardian Angels campaign, with our kind-hearted readers kindly donating thousands to NHS Charities Together

We’ve sung the praises of community champions and promoted local businesses through our #BackingEssexBusiness campaign and our new Love Local Business campaign. And we will continue to do so.

None of this would have been possible without the support of our loyal readers.

Times are tough for newspapers as they are for most businesses across the UK.

But we’ll be here, bringing you local news you can trust, as long as you need us.

And in these trying and changing time, we believe we’re needed more than ever.