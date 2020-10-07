Plans to build the Bradwell B nuclear power plant have had a fair few set backs, so here's a round up of what's happened.

What is Bradwell B?

The Bradwell B project is a joint operation between CGN and EDF Energy. Its backers claim it will create 900 permanent jobs as well as 9,000 jobs during construction.

If permitted, it would be built alongside the decommissioned Bradwell power station, however, the proposals have generated a wave of opposition.

The Secretary of State will have the final say on whether the project gets the go ahead.

What's been said?

In August, Colchester Council voted unanimously to reject the proposal for Bradwell B nuclear power plant saying it would destroy an ecologically rich landscape.

A motion, put forward by council leader Mark Cory, said: “This council objects to new nuclear at Bradwell due to the local environmental impacts and prefers a focus on renewable energy alternatives.”

Shortly after, Maldon District Council rejected an application for land investigations to take place at the site of the proposed plant.

Last week Maldon District Councillors voted to review their position in backing the whole proposal.

Independent Maldon South councillor Kevin Lagan put forward a motion to the full council and said there were "grave concerns" about the Bradwell B plans.

He said: "Although the council initially supported in principle a new nuclear power station at Bradwell-on-Sea, a greater level of information is now available, and it is appropriate to reconsider its position.

"Grave concerns are raised regarding a new nuclear power at Bradwell on Sea, due to the local environmental impacts, the loss of heritage assets and ecological harm."

Councillors voted that the council will review its local development plan to reconsider its position at the next planned review.

There were 16 votes in favour of the motion, two against and 12 councillors abstained.