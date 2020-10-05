MORE than 9,100 coronavirus cases have now been recorded in Essex, according to the latest Government statistics.
Monday's figures show there has now been 7,435 positive tests in the Essex County Council jurisdiction - an increase of 74 when compared to Sunday's records.
In Southend there has been 946 positive cases, in addition to the 778 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Thurrock.
This brings the total across the county to 9,159.
The Essex numbers include 874 cases in Colchester and 734 in Tendring.
Overall, figures released on Monday show there have been 515,571 cases in the UK.
