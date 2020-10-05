A new council leader has said she wants to put 'blame culture' behind the council.

Maldon District Council decided that Conservative councillor Elaine Bamford would act as leader until its statutory annual meeting on Thursday, November 5 where a 'mayor making' meeting will take place.

The decision was made at a meeting of the council after members were asked to make a decision following the sudden resignation of former council leader Adrian Fluker in August.

Speaking at the meeting councillor Bamford said: "I want to go forward positively and proactively on behalf of the community we serve, and put behind us the complaint and blame culture that has been so damaging in the press.”

However, the political balance at Maldon District Council has shifted away from the Conservative group following the resignation of a number of councillors.

Most recently Councillor Maddie Thompson resigned from the conservative group, which gave the Independents the majority by one.

Currently the Independents have 12 councillors, the Conservatives has eleven and there are seven non-aligned councillors.

Councillor Fluker resigned in August

after a damning report led to 'personal attacks' on social media.

At a meeting of the Joint Standards Committee last month, he was found to have breached the councillors code of conduct.

>>>>READ MORE HERE

Councillor Bamford will remain in the role until the Statutory Annual Meeting where a the council will deicide who will rill the role of Council Leader and other key positions.