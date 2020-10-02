POLICE have moved to reassure parents after a spate of social media posts concerning people acting suspiciously around youngsters.

The force have said they are aware of the speculation and that it, in most cases, it did not match what had actually happened.

They have confirmed one incident in Halstead where two men approached a pushchair as a woman walked close to a school.

But Chief Supt Andrew Mariner has now moved to reassure parents.

He said: " I want to personally reassure parents and others across the county regarding social media speculation which has been underway for the last fortnight.

"As a parent myself, I want you to know that I absolutely understand the worry something like this causes.

"We mustn’t jump to conclusions based on things we see on our social media feeds.

"Essex Police has received a number of reports about people acting suspiciously around young people.

"We have looked into every report, and, in nearly every case, what has been reported has not matched the facts our officers have discovered on the ground.

"We will always investigate reports of this kind and it’s right that people call us if they have a concern.

"We have put a number of measures in place to ensure we look at all reports that come in.

"I can tell you we have seen no links between the reports we have received.

"However, on Thursday, there was one incident in Halstead involving parents and their child, and I would appeal for anyone who has any information about this to get in contact with us."