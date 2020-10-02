POLICE have confirmed they are investigating an incident where two men were seen acting suspiciously near a small child in a pushchair.

A woman was pushing the youngster in Parsonage Street, Halstead, on Thursday at 10.40am.

She stopped briefly near Richard De Clare Primary School to remove a stone from her shoe.

As she looked up, two men were next to the pushchair and one them was bent down.

She shouted at them and they ran off.

One of the men is described as white, aged in his late 30s to mid-40s, about 5ft 10ins tall, and of muscular build. He wore a black hooded tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

The other was also white and aged in his late 30s to mid-40s, about 6ft tall, and of large build. He was bald and wore a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and white Nike trainers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

"At this stage there is no information to suggest they touched the child, but the incident has understandably left the victim concerned.

"We fully appreciate the community will feel concerned and we are looking to trace the men and any witnesses so we can get a full understanding of the circumstances.

"However we must stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that it is linked to any other incident which are currently being discussed and circulated on social media."

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/158970/20 or report online.