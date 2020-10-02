THE attempted abduction of a two-year-old child is a 'wake-up call' to parents, a town councillor has said.

Richard de Clare School in Halstead has called on parents to be vigilant following the alleged incident, which happened yesterday.

Two men were said to have attempted to grab a two-year-old boy from a pushchair in Parsonage Street.

The school says it was informed of the incident by the police.

Halstead town councillor Jackie Pell admitted news of an attempted abduction of a child would be scary for all parents in the town.

She said: "This kind of thing is rare but it is frightening wherever it happens. Children are always so precious to us.

“But it’s a reminder to make sure they are safe at all times and a bit of a wake up call.

"We need to wait and see what the police say about this incident but if it's true, it's a horrible thing to happen.

"Unfortunately these things happen so it’s important people who do see anything contact the police.”

It is understood a number of schools in the area have issued letters to inform parents about the incident.

Among them is St Peter’s School in Sible Hedingham which asked people to be “extremely” vigilant.

It also said Year 5 and 6 pupils had been reminded about staying safe when walking home.

The letter sent out by Richard de Clare to parents yesterday states: "The police have informed us of an incident that happened today in Parsonage Street, Halstead.

“Two males tried to take a two-year-old child from a pushchair. The child is safe.

“Please can you be vigilant and make sure you have eyes on your child at all times.”

The letter adds the incident did not happen on school grounds.

It also provides a description of the two men, who were both white, of muscular build, in their late 30s to early 40s and between 5 ft 10ins and 6ft.

One of the men was said to be wearing an all black tracksuit while the other was wearing jeans and a black puffer jacket.

One of the them was understood to be pushing an empty navy blue pushchair.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101.

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.