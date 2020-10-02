A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for Essex by the Met Office.

Heavy rain will bring a risk of flooding and disruption to parts of the UK this weekend, as the Met Office weather warnings cover East Anglia.

Storm Alex has brought wet and windy weather to southern parts of England and Wales today (Friday) with a wind and rain warning in place for this weekend.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Storm Alex has clipped the southern edge of Britain today bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the country. The highest gust of 71 mph was at Berry Head on the Devon coast, but winds are now easing for most.

“However, as the strong winds and rain associated with Storm Alex clear away from Britain later tonight, another low-pressure system will move towards the UK from the east bringing further very heavy rain to many over the weekend as well as some strong winds.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Laura Ellam, said: “Saturday will be a very wet and cold day for many as heavy bands of rain push north and west across the country, becoming slow moving for some parts.

"We have issued several Yellow rain warnings covering large parts of the country over the weekend, with Amber rain warnings in place in eastern Scotland, much of Wales and parts of west England. Conditions will improve for many on Sunday though it is still likely to remain wet and windy for some.”

“Given the severe weather this weekend, the Met Office is urging people to keep a close eye on the forecast and warnings during this spell of challenging and disruptive weather.”

Flooding is also possible in parts of southern England today.