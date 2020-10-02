DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses after fireworks were "thrown at a man crossing a road" in an attempted assault.

A man in his twenties was crossing Clacton Road, in Lawford, near the junction with Long Road, when fireworks - which are believed to have been thrown from a passing vehicle - exploded near him.

Thankfully the man was not seriously injured, but he did suffered minor injury to his ears.

The incident happened at about 7.15pm on Saturday, September 26.

Detectives believe the vehicle was travelling from Lawford towards Tendring and would like anyone who was on the road around this time and has dash cam footage to get in contact with them.

They also want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

If you have any information call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Please reference incident 42/156198/20 when providing information to make sure it gets to the right officer as soon as possible."