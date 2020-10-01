A weather warning has been issued for this weekend as Storm Alex is expected to arrive from France.

The Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain is set for most of England including Hertfordshire, London and Essex areas from this Saturday (October 3) to Sunday (October 4).

The warning also covers parts of Scotland and it comes into force from 3am on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday.

This comes after the weather forecaster said Storm Alex is expected to hit parts of the country this week.

Credit: Met Office

A warning for rain and wind has already been issued for southern parts of the UK for tomorrow (October 2).

The Met Office said the heavy rain is expected to bring some flooding in areas across the country as well as transport disruption.

For the Hertfordshire, Essex, north and east London areas rainfall is expected to be most heaviest on Saturday morning and light rainfall is expected on Sunday morning. But some areas might experience some rainfall tomorrow evening.

Met Office has said people should expect difficult driving conditions and road closures as a result of any spray and flooding.

If flooding occurs, the forecasters says there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.