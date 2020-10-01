Royal Mail have announced several changes to the special delivery guaranteed services due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

We've put together what you need to know.

When did the changes come into effect?

The change came into effect on Monday, September 28, and impacts the 9am and 1pm guaranteed services.

What are the changes to Special Delivery?

Royal Mail say they will be delivering Special Delivery letters and parcels later in the day.

A Special Delivery will no longer arrive by 1pm, and instead they could be as late as 4pm.

The 9am service will also see an extended delivery window and the guaranteed delivery time will change to 11am.

This includes items where a Saturday guarantee has been purchased.

What about signatures upon delivery?

For both services, Royal Mail added they are no longer asking the recipients to sign for items delivered.

The recipient's name and confirmation of delivery can still be viewed online at www.royalmail.com/track-your-item.

Find out more at www.royalmail.com/coronavirus.