THE hunt is on for dogs and their owners across the North-East to review dog-friendly holidays - and bag £1,000 towards their very own.

Canine Cottages, which reviews holidays for the UKs four-legged friends, is launching its third annual competition to find its next 'Canine Critics'.

The lucky applicant will be responsible for reviewing cottage holidays along with nine other dogs and their owners in return for a £1,000 voucher for a cottage holiday.

They will also be responsible for posting updates on Canine Critics social media channels and sniffing out new adventures.

The competition saw more than 7,000 applicants in its debut year, but saw a staggering 50,000 applicants from dog owners across the UK in 2019.

Last year's winners were from the North-East.

The owners of Willow and Bobby said: "Being chosen to represent the North East as Canine Critics for this year was like a dream.

"We have honestly enjoyed every minute. From reviewing our goodies to our amazing week long stay in the picturesque Lake District. We couldn't possibly pick one favourite part."

They added: "Have fun & be ready to put in your walking boots on. As for your photos it’s all about the lightening & capturing the moment. Good luck."

What Canine Cottages have said

Shannon Keary of Canine Cottages said: “Our 2019 campaign was phenomenally successful and we were overwhelmed with the calibre and quantity of entries.

"The chosen 2019 Critics have been amazing and we’ve loved having them as ambassadors for our brand.

"Now we cannot wait to recruit ten, new top dogs for 2020.

"We’re on the hunt for a diverse selection of ‘real’ dogs who love to explore the UK and have their photo taken, as well as a willing human to sit, stay and lie down with."

Here's how to apply

Applications can be found on the Canine Cottages website and the competition closes on October 29.

Previous applicants can also enter for this year's competition.