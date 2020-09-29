he Crown have released a collection of first look images, showcasing the Royal Family thrown into an era of political change, ahead of series four's release in November.

The images show Emma Corrin as Princess Diana making a glamorous entrance alongside her husband Charles, (Josh O'Connor) while another features Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, on the historic moment she enters Downing Street after being elected as Prime Minister.

The Crown Series Four will be released on Netflix on Sunday, November 15, and will see dark times for the royals as they face yet more political and social upheaval.

In one image, Emma replicates one of Diana's visits to the Royal Opera House with husband Charles, dressed in a beautiful purple strapless gown - Diana wore a similar black strapless dress to the same venue in 1981.

It is the first of two images to feature the so-called 'People's Princess' as another also features her in a sophisticated cream ensemble being surrounded by photographers, while wearing a yellow suit.

Another picture showcases the moment Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrived at Downing Street in 1979 after being elected for the first time, supported by her proud husband Denis (played by Stephen Boxer).

Helena Bonham Carter can be seen depicting Princess Margaret during a particularly pensive moment, as she adjust to life in Mustique following the end of her marriage to Anthony Armstrong-Jones.

Some of the key moments featured have been given artistic licence and do not exactly replicat images taken of the Royal Family.

One example of this is a picture of Olivia Colman, playing the Queen at the Royal Variety performance in 1984, alongside Tobias Menzies, who plays her husband Prince Phillip.

In reality the royal couple did not attend the annual showcase until the following year.