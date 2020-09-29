DURING the past few weeks a number of pupils and staff from schools in north Essex have tested positive for Covid-19.

Headteachers have either sent home the infected individual and class bubble, and others have sent home entire year groups in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Here is a roundup of all the cases we've seen at our north Essex schools recently.

Powers Hall Academy, in Witham

Some pupils at a primary school who have been self-isolating will be allowed to return to class tomorrow (Wednesday, September 30), bosses have confirmed.

Powers Hall Academy, in Witham, sent all students home yesterday (Monday, September 28) morning after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

But an investigation has found the staff member only came into contact with Year 3 students and a Year 5 class.

As a result, those pupils will need to continue to self-isolating but all other students will be allowed to return to school tomorrow.

Jane Bass, chief executive of the Connected Learning Multi Academy Trust, said: "We have asked all the pupils in Year 3 and a single class in Year 5 to continue to self-isolate until Wednesday, October 7, all other children will return to the school [tomorrow].

Ravens Academy, in Clacton

Ravens Academy in Nayland Drive, Clacton, will be shut for two weeks following the latest case of coronavirus at the site.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette they were informed about the move by text Two weeks ago parents were informed that two members of the school’s “childcare setting community” had tested positive for Covid-19, but that only a small number of children who had been in direct prolonged contact with the individuals were told to staying at home for 14 days.

But parents were contacted again on Sunday after a third member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

In a letter to parents, the academy’s principal Valerie Rose said because it was a teacher and the third case, the school must now close to all year groups until October 8.

Spring Meadow Primary School, in Dovercourt

Nicky Patrick, the headteacher of Spring Meadow Primary School in Dovercourt, issued a letter to parents explaining the actions the school has taken since receiving the positive result.

The school was informed of the case from the Essex and Southend Tracing Services on September 18.

During the weekend the school reviewed its risk assessment and protective measures, and Mrs Patrick said she is now “confident” all necessary measures are in place.

The school has been able to self-isolate the single class bubble connected to the case and keep the rest of the school operating as normal.

Mrs Patrick’s letter said: “I have reminded all staff of the need to maintain a safe distance from the children, so please don’t be surprised if your child tells you that their teacher is marking in a different way or asking them to do more things independently."

Heathlands Primary School, in West Bergholt

Earlier this month, an entire class of pupils and six members of staff from Heathlands Primary School, in West Bergholt, were sent home to self-isolate after a classmate tested positive for coronavirus.

One class from Heathlands Primary School, in New Church Road, West Bergholt, were sent home from the school on September 15.

All of the 32 students in the class, or bubble, had to self-isolate at home for two weeks after one member of the class tested positive for Covid-19.

Six members of staff were also sent home to isolate for two-weeks.