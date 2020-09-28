THE number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has jumped by 45 over the past 24 hours, official figures have revealed.

Government figures show that 6,873 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 4pm on Monday, up 40 from 6,833 the same time on Sunday.

In Southend the number of cases has risen by four in 24-hours, up from 880 to 884 today.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in the Thurrock authority area increased one in the same period, from 713 to 714.

This means across the county the number of cases has risen by 45 in the last 24-hours.

The Government says that as of 9am on Monday, there have been a further 4,044 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 439,013.

The Government also said a further 13 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday.

This brings the UK total to 42,001.