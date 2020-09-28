Crooks smashed their way into a hospice and left a trail of damage during a weekend raid.

Farleigh Hospice, North Court Road, Broomfield was targeted, and damage was caused to the reception area and courtyard garden.

The service bosses are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We are sad to announce that the hospice was broken into at the weekend, and damage was caused to our reception area and courtyard garden. We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area and saw anyone behaving suspiciously.

“We are co-operating with the police and ask if anyone has any information to come forward. The crime reference number is 42/156640/20 - Thank you."

It has been met with fury online with 71 people joining the conversation and 170 people sharing the shocking news.

One woman posted: “Unbelievable that people can stoop so low. I hope they will have the guilt hanging over their head when they or a loved one is needing your services.”