The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex have increased by 36 over the past 24 hours, official figures show.

Government figures show that 6,783 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 4pm on Saturday in the Essex County Council authority, up from 6,747 the same time on Friday.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in the Southend authority increased by four over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Figures show that 870 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Southend, up from 866 the same time on Friday.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock increased by seven over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Figures show that 707 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Thurrock, up from 700 the same time on Friday.

The Government said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 429,277.

The Government also said a further 34 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday.

This brings the UK death toll to 41,971.