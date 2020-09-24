Supermarket chain Morrisons have re-introduced limits on a number of products following concerns of panic buying.
Shoppers across the UK will once again be limited by the number of key items they can purchase at the stores.
The move comes months after Morrisons temporarily introduced limits at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
We've put together everything you need to know about the limits from Morrisons.
Which products have been capped?
- Bar soap - maximum of three items
- Hand sanitizers - maximum of three items
- Hand wash - maximum of three items
- Calpol - maximum of two items
- World foods rice - maximum of three items
- World foods flour - maximum of three items
- World foods oil - maximum of three items
- Toilet paper - maximum of three items
- Bathroom cleaning - maximum of three items
- Floor cleaning - maximum of three items
- Glass and window cleaning - maximum of three items
- Kitchen cleaning - maximum of three items
- Multi-purpose cleaning - maximum of three items
- Bleach - maximum of three items
- Disinfectant - maximum of three items
- Toilet care bleach and disinfectant - maximum of three items
- Kitchen roll - maximum of three items
What have Morrisons said?
A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.
"Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."
What have the British Retail Consortium said?
Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers have done an excellent job in ensuring customers have access to food and necessities throughout this pandemic.
"Since March, retail businesses have strengthened their supply chains as well as investing hundreds of millions to make stores safe and secure for customers; this includes perspex screens, social distancing measures and additional hygiene measures.
"As such, retail remains a safe space for consumers, even under future lockdowns.
“Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown.
"Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would.”
