A TOP doctor has highlighted the "one glaring area" in which most medical experts agree when it comes to the new coronavirus rules.

ITV's resident doctor Dr Hilary Jones explained why the "rule of six" in England should be reduced.

Speaking on the show, host Piers Morgan said: "In Scotland, you can't even meet people from another household. Down in England you can meet with six people, or six of you can meet from six different households, it doesn't make any sense."

Sharing his thoughts, Dr Hilary replied: "This is the one glaring area in which most medical experts agree, that when you have six people meeting up from potentially six different households, the potential for transmission is very significant.

"If it's two households, it's much much less, and of course if you can't visit anybody else indoors in another household, as they're doing in Scotland, you're going to get the R-rate down."

Dr Hilary also said on the show that he thinks Boris Johnson will have to "increase the restrictions" shortly and "get rid of the rule of six".

While the rule of six stands in England, in Scotland there is now a ban on household visits and in Wales people have been able to form an exclusive extended household with up to three other households since August 22.

The UK has reached "a perilous turning point", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, as he set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.

Shop staff will have to wear face masks and weddings will be limited to a maximum of 15 people, under the rules.

Fines for breaking laws on gatherings and not wearing a mask will increase to £200 for a first offence.

He also warned "significantly greater restrictions" could come if necessary.

Mr Johnson said "similar steps" would be taken across the UK after he met with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

Like England, Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, also announced a 22:00 curfew for hospitality businesses. The same measure is also set to come into force in Wales on Thursday.

But Ms Sturgeon went further than England on restrictions, banning the visiting of other households indoors.

It comes as the number of UK cases rose by 4,926 on Tuesday, government figures showed, with deaths increasing by 37.