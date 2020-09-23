ROADS have been re-opened in all directions following a serious crash this morning.

Emergency services were called to a major two-vehicle accident on the A120, near Harwich at about 6.30am.

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash in Tinker Street, Ramsey.

The accident involved a Ford Titanium and a Kawasaki Motorbike.

Officers were called at about 6.30am this morning and the road was closed in both directions until about 1.30pm.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene, and an ambulance officer vehicle as well as a car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Ambulance crews treated three people at the scene and transported two to Colchester Hospital and one to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care.

An Essex Police spokesman said the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes have now been re-opened.

