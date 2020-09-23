THREE people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash on a major road.

Police officers are currently at the scene of an accident involving a Ford Titanium and a Kawasaki Motorbike in Tinker Street, Ramsey.

Officers were called at about 6.30am this morning and the road remains closed in both directions.

Standstill - serious traffic delays are continuing in the area Picture: Harwich Together

Three ambulances were sent to the scene, and an ambulance officer vehicle as well as a car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Ambulance crews treated three people at the scene and transported two to Colchester Hospital and one to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care.

A120 between Ramsey and Wix – accident involving two vehicles blocking the carriageway. Delays in both directions – westbound back to Harwich and eastbound back towards Wix. Delays on the B1414 through Great and Little Oakley as drivers find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/xGMoQoFVac — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 23, 2020

An Essex Police spokesman said the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She added: "The road is currently closed so is the A120 Harwich Bound, there is a large amount of disruption in the surrounding area."

"Drivers are asked to please avoid the area where possible."

#A120, between Horsely Cross and Ramsey, full closure of both carriageways currently in place due to a serious Road Traffic Accident. Long Delays Expected. Diversion Routes in place. #HorsleyCross #Ramsey @EPRoadsPolicing — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) September 23, 2020 Essex Police have been contacted for comment.

An Essex Fire Service spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on the A120 near Ramsey (Wix junction) today at 6.30am.

"Two crews, from Dovercourt and Clacton, attended and found a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"Two casualties were trapped. They were freed by crews and left in the care of the Ambulance Service at 7.45am."

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 140 or you can report it online at www.essex.police.uk.

Stay with us for updates.