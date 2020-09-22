A FRESH set of coronavirus lockdown rules could see people in England fined up to £10,000 for breaking the rules.

The new government rules will come in to effect next Monday (September 28).

Fines for infractions will start as high as £1,000 but could rise up to an eyewatering £10,000 for repeat offenders.

The new rules come after a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

These are the rules which could break the bank for rule-breakers.

Failing to Quarantine

If you come back from a country ok the UK’s quarantine list, it is mandatory for you to quarantine for two weeks.

However, if you fail to quarantine you could be slapped with a hefty fine.

Impeding Self-isolation

According to a Sky News report, the rules will also see people fined for stopping others from self-isolating.

For example, employers who ask staff to come to work despite them self-isolating will be fined.

The new rule come in to force in England next week but could also spread UK wide soon.

Here is what else you can be fined for in England and the rest of the UK.

The Rule of Six

Last Monday (September 14) the government put in place a new law which bans groups of more than six people from gathering, whether inside or outside.

Although there are exemptions for work and education, large groups without a valid reason could face fine which will also double on each repeat offence.

The rules are slightly different in Scotland, where people can meet indoors and outside but are restricted to just two households.

However, only people over 12 years old apply to the number of the group.

It is similar in Wales but instead of under 12s not counting it’s under 11s.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the rule only applies in certain areas.

However, gatherings of up to 30 people in the outdoors is still possible in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Face Coverings

Flouting rules on face masks where it is mandated such as public transport, shops and supermarkets could also see people fined.

Are there differences in fines across the UK?

In England, over 18s can face fines of £100 for their first offence.

If paid within 14 days, the fine is lowered to £50.

However, the fine doubles on each repeat offence up to a limit of £3,200.

For people in Scotland aged over 16, you could be fined £60 for each further infraction up to £960.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, over 18s can be fined £60 for their first offence.

This can be lowered to £30 if paid within 14 days but doubling for each repeat offence, like in England, up to a limit of £960.