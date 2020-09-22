Chelmsford Weekly News
New restrictions that could last six months announced - recap

Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus lockdown measures - recap

By Joseph Reaidi

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the next measures that will be taken following a rapid surge of coronavirus cases in the UK.
  • One of the measures that will be announced at 8pm is likely to include a 10-pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants in England.
  • He will unveil his plans at the Commons this afternoon after a Cabinet meeting today.
  • This follows after the Covid-19 alert level was raised from three to four - suggesting that transmission is high or rising exponentially.
  • Follow our live-blog for more updates throughout the day.