New restrictions that could last six months announced - recap

Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus lockdown measures - recap
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the next measures that will be taken following a rapid surge of coronavirus cases in the UK.
- --
- One of the measures that will be announced at 8pm is likely to include a 10-pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants in England.
- --
- He will unveil his plans at the Commons this afternoon after a Cabinet meeting today.
- --
- This follows after the Covid-19 alert level was raised from three to four - suggesting that transmission is high or rising exponentially.
- --
- Follow our live-blog for more updates throughout the day.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment