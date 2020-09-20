The Government said that as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 3,899 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
That's down from 4,422 cases reported on Saturday and 4,322 on Friday - which was the highest since May 8.
It is also said a further 18 people, all within England, had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday. Bringing the total figure to 41,777.
Figures are often lower on weekend days due to reporting delays.
Three more people tested positive in Colchester, bringing the total to 797.
Three people also tested positive in Southend, taking the total to 828.
Two cases were recorded in Thurrock, meaning the total stands at 671.
No new cases were recorded in Maldon or Braintree.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment