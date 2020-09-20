In the past week more schools in Essex have close or partially closed due to coronavirus.

In some cases the whole school has closed, whereas others have sent home the affected individual and 'bubble'.

A 'bubble' can consist of a whole year group, mixed years or a combination of children in a special group, which has been determined by the senior management team.

These are the affected schools so far:

Great Baddow High School, Chelmsford

The headteacher of Great Baddow confirmed that one of the pupils has received a positive test for Covid-19.

Headteacher Mr Paul Farmer confirmed that a Year 13 pupil tested positive and the school was working with Public Health England.

Sweyne Park School, Rayleigh

A member of staff member tested positive for coronavirus at the school.

Any other staff member or pupil who came into close contact with the affected individual was then sent home.

A deep clean of all necessary areas then took place and the school remained open to all pupils and staff who weren't affected.

Thorpedene Primary School, Southend

All year one pupils were sent home after a child tested positive.

Parents were then sent a text alerting them to the situation asking them to collect children in year one immediately.

Only the one year group bubble were sent home.

Freshwaters Primary Academy, Harlow

The school closed earlier this month after a number of students displayed coronavirus symptoms and announced it would stay shut until negative test results come back.

At the time they said: "Unfortunately we are still waiting for test results to come back.

"We are unable to open any of the bubbles until will have received confirmation of a negative result.

"Thank you all for bearing with us at this very difficult time."

Westcliff High School for Girls

In a letter to parents, headteacher, Paul Hayman confirmed pupils who had tested positive for coronavirus has been on the school site.

The school then closed any areas where these pupils have been to be deep cleaned.

he letter said: "At school we have had positive tests involving students who have been on site. We have followed all the instructions from the DfE about identifying close contacts and they are now self-isolating.

"We are in close contact with Public Health England (East) who are providing guidance at this time.

"We are closing any areas where these pupils have been until they have been deep cleaned."

Glenwood School

Two members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman confirmed that two classes have been sent home to isolate.

A letter to parents said: "We have a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school. In this case a member of staff has tested positive. We understand this will cause concern to all members of the Glenwood community.

"We have six deep cleaning units in school that are being used throughout the premises and in prioritised areas, in addition to enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the school."