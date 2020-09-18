Ofcom will not investigate Diversity's controversial Black Lives Matter-inspired routine from Britain's Got Talent on September 5, despite viewer complaints soaring to 2,500 by last count on Thursday morning.

The performance has now become the second-most complained about television moment of the decade, but a spokesperson for the government-approved regulatory body has confirmed to MailOnline no action will be taken. The representative said: 'We carefully considered a large number of complaints about this artistic routine, an area where freedom of expression is particularly important. 'Diversity's performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

'Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.'

Troupe leader Ashley Banjo reacted to the news on Instagram as he shared the statement and penned: 'Creativity is always a leap of faith. All I did what was what felt right and I’d do it 100 times over... Sending love to everyone that stood by us'.

The decision was met with a mixed reaction from viewers, with some lauding the move and others claiming firmer action needed to be taken.

One disgruntled complainer however penned: 'Absolutely useless. this regulator is totally incompetent. This disgusting quango needs to be abolished. unbelievable...

'The dance was a political dance, inciting racial division in our country, it was a blatant support for a far left marxist extremist cult. It had no place on a prime time entertainment show.'