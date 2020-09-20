The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, September 20, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a DIY event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

A Workzone Red 3 Drawer Tool Chest for £39.99.

Aldi's website states that the product features a keyed lock, two lid trays, drawers with mats and aluminium inset side handles.

Elsewhere, Aldi will also sell a Reka Rugged DAB Radio for £59.99.

The DAB digital radio has been described as the 'perfect companion' to a garage or at-home workshop.

"Listen anywhere without having to worry about damage or rain, this DAB site radio with Bluetooth connectivity and USB connection has been made to be impact-resistant making it a perfect radio for the DIY enthusiast or gardener who wants something portable and robust. Water is also not a problem for this tough radio as it is splashproof, so whatever the weather you'll be able to while away the hours listening to your favourite music and podcasts," Aldi's website states.

A Workzone Heavy Duty Shelf will also go on sale for £23.99 each.

The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of outdoor gear, bedroom updates, plus arts and crafts.

These include items such as:

A Silvercrest Walkie-Talkie for £29.99 each.

A Creabox Acrylic Paint Set will go on sale for £6.99.

Finally, a Livarno Lux LED Night Light will go on sale for £3.99 each.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.