Another 42 cases of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Essex in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the total number of infections in the UK rose by a further 3,395 today (Thursday, September 17).

The biggest jump in the region came in the Essex County Council area where a further 37 people tested positive for the virus.

It means 6,403 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the region since the pandemic began.

Another two cases have been recorded in Southend, where the total now stands at 815.

Three more positive tests have also been carried out in Thurrock in the past 24 hours. The overall total number of cases in the area is 665.

A continiung rise in cases seen across the UK has led to speculation about another national lockdown being enforced - potentially for two weeks.

But Health Minister Edward Argar has dismissed suggestions that the Government is considering such action.

"It is not something I have seen within the department," he told Sky News.

"The Prime Minister has been very clear on this. He doesn't want to see another national lockdown. He wants to see people abiding by the regulations and making the local lockdowns work."

Mr Argar said the Government believes the rise in coronavirus cases can be controlled through local measures instead.

"We saw in Leicester it worked, we saw those rates come right down - it does work and it does control it at a local level," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"I don't think we are at a place where we would wish to see or need to see a national level of restrictions."