Freeview have confirmed two channels on the platform have been closed and five others have been moved as part of a new shake-up.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why is the change happening?

It comes as Sky Arts launches on Freeview on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Sky Arts will be launching on channel 11 and will also be available through Freeview Play.

The new channel will be dedicated to delivering programming on the best of music, arts and culture in Britain, bringing together the best of theatre, music and art.

When are some other channels moving or being closed?

On the same date (September 17) some channels are making changes including updates to channel numbers.

Viewers across the UK will need to retune to update their TV to keep their channels and TV Guide up to date.

What channels are moving or closing?

The following channels are moving or closing:

Pick will move from channel 11 to 34

BBC Four Scotland will move from channel 68 to 55

Together TV will move from channel 88 to 87

Together+1 will move from channel 89 to 88

Smithsonian will move channel from 57 to 56

Merit will cease broadcasting on Freeview

Pick+1 will cease broadcasting on Freeview

Where can viewers go to get help on retuning?

Visit https://www.freeview.co.uk/help/retune for more information.