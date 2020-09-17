THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen again in south Essex.

Data from Public Health England shows the number of new cases per 100,000 people across the south of the county has risen in the past seven days.

Across all five authorities, the number of cases has risen by 15.

In Southend, the rise was only by two, going from 25 cases in the seven days up to September 6 to 27 in the seven days up to September 13.

The rate of infection increased from 13.7 to 14.7.

Rochford saw an increase of five cases from six to 11, but the highest rise was in Castle Point, going up by 12 from 15 to 27.

However, the number of cases as fallen in Basildon by three, from 31 to 28, and also in Thurrock, from 20 to 19 cases.

The rise in cases in Southend comes after police confirmed they would be carrying out “Covid patrols” to police gathering hot spots to ensure people are not meeting in large groups.

The figures, for the seven days to September 13, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 14-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Bolton, 587 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 13 – the equivalent of 204.1 per 100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England and it is up from 152.0 in the seven days to September 6.

Oadby & Wigston has the second highest rate, up from 52.6 to 136.8 with 78 new cases.