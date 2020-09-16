POLICE are investigating after a seven-year-old boy was viciously attacked by a husky outside his home.

Teddy Tyrrell, of Clayton Road, Dovercourt, was playing in his road with his school friend Taylor Udual, also sevem, when he was badly attacked by a Siberian husky.

Teddy’s mum Natalie McMillan says the owner of the dog invited the two children to pet it before it lunged at Teddy’s face.

As the husky was latched onto Teddy, his friend Taylor bravely tried to pull the dog off of him.

Once Teddy was released from its jaws he ran home to get his mum, in severe pain with a badly cut face and hand.

An ambulance then arrived at the scene and took Teddy to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford where he underwent surgery on his face and right hand.

Taylor, who helped prevent Teddy's injuries from being even worse, was luckily unharmed by the aggressive dog when she pulled it off him.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on September 9.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are investigating following an incident in Harwich where it was reported a boy was bitten by a dog.

"It happened in Clayton Road at around 4.30pm on 9 September.

"Our enquiries are ongoing.

"If you have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/144170/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

