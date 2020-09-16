The A12 has been partially reopened following a serious crash.
A single vehicle is understood to have been involved in the smash on the northbound carriageway.
Both sides of the road between junction 22 at Witham and junction 23 at Kelvedon were closed for a short period to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
The crash happened sometime before 12.30pm.
UPDATE-A12 Both Directions – CLOSED between J22 (Witham N/B1389) and J23 (Kelvedon S/B1024) following an accident involving a single vehicle on the northbound carriageway. Long Delays.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 16, 2020
The southbound carriageway was also closed for a short period to allow an air ambulance to land at the scene.
It has since reopened.
One lane of the nourthbound carriageway has also been reopened but traffic remains heavy.
More to follow