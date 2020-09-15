BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing will return to TV screens for its 18th series in October - and producers have opened applications for a live audience.

But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the studio is set to look a little different to usual.

There was uncertainty surrounding whether Strictly’s format of a live audience would be able to go ahead this year, due to coronavirus restrictions.

But now, it has been confirmed that fans of the show will once again be able to sit in the studio and watch their favourite dancers perform.

Here’s what you need to know - and how to apply.

How will audience be at this year’s Strictly?

Strictly Come Dancing will have an audience this year, but spaces in the studio will be limited to allow for social distancing.

Tickets will be allocated to groups of four in order that families can come along as a family bubble or household group.

Family groups of four people from the same household or social bubble will be seated at cabaret tables and in balcony seating.

The BBC Shows and Tours website explains: “we're extremely excited to be able to welcome a reduced audience back to the studio for this year's shows.

“Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.”

Can I apply for tickets?

Yes - you can apply to be part of the Strictly audience this year, but the number of tickets and dates that you are eligible for has been restricted.

Each person can apply for a maximum of four tickets per show.

Groups smaller than four people will not be permitted and multiple applications for the same date will be disregarded.

You can apply for as many dates as you like, but you will only receive tickets for one date.

This will be non-transferable, so those applying for tickets should bear this in mind when choosing dates.

You should read the full terms and conditions, alongside making any access requirements known during the ticket application process.

You’ll be notified if you are successful in your application, with tickets sent out two to three weeks before each recording.

How do I apply for tickets?

Registration for tickets is now open and will remain open until 10pm on Sunday, September 20.

To apply to be in the live audience, visit the BBC Shows and Tours Strictly webpage.

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 are free, but are being allocated by random draw, so when your ticket request is received, your details are added to the list of applicants.

Once the random draw has closed, all eligible requests are then entered into the draw, and if you’re successful, you will be notified by text message and your e-ticket(s) sent to your email address.

If you are unsuccessful you will be kept on the waiting list in case anyone cancels their tickets.

The minimum age for guests is 14 and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

What safety measures will be in place?

Each family group will be given an arrival time and will be asked to confirm their attendance ahead of the recording. You should not arrive before your allocated arrival time.

All audience members will also be required to wear face coverings throughout the recording and when on site at Elstree.

The website notes: “We would be grateful if you could bring plain black face coverings.”

There will also be no cloakroom available this year, so visitors are asked to not bring large bags.

Visitors are also asked to not attend if they have symptoms of coronavirus or have come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.

The website adds: “Please do not attend the show if you begin to develop any of the symptoms of coronavirus or if you have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus - and please be aware that the BBC will be supporting the NHS Test and Trace scheme.

When is Strictly on TV this year?

The BBC hasn't officially announced this year’s start date for Strictly, but it will begin sometime in October.