Police are looking to trace a young woman who was seen in distress.
Officers received a call shortly before 8.30am this morning (September 15) from a concerned person who saw a woman near the river between Inchbonnie Road and Mereworth Road, South Woodham Ferrers.
She is described as white, aged in her late teens to early 20s, with short brown should length hair.
She was wearing a long black T-shirt and no shoes.
Officers have been carrying out an extensive search, assisted by the coastguard but have so far been unable to find her.
A spokesperson said: "We want to make sure she is okay and ask her, or anyone who can help us identify her, to please call 101 quoting incident 191 of today’s date."