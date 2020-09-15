TENDRING has the lowest rate of coronavirus infection in the country, new figures show.

The latest rolling seven-day infection rate of new cases of coronavirus have been released for the week ending on Sunday.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories, pillar one of the Government’s testing programme, and in the wider community, pillar two of the programme.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

In Tendring, the infection rate has dropped, from 3.4, or five cases, to 0.7, or one case. This is the lowest rate out of all the local authorities which have recorded cases across the UK.

Colchester's infection rate also dropped to 5.1 cases per 100,000 people, with ten cases being reported within this time period.

This is a drop from 7.2 the week before, when 14 cases were recorded.

The highest increase across Britain have been seen in Sunderland where the figure has jumped from 34.2 to 94.3.