THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Essex has reached more than 6,300 according to the latest figures.
As of yesterday (September 13), Essex County Council figures showed the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county was 6,316.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at of 424.1 cases per 100,000 people.
There have been a total of 1,406 coronavirus-related deaths registered in Essex up to the week ending August 28, 2020.
Public Health England figures revealed that 6,246 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Friday (September 11) in Essex, up from 6,223 the same time on Thursday.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment