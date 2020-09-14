Pub giant Wetherspoons have confirmed that 66 workers at 50 branches across the country have tested postive for coronavirus since reopening in the summer.

We've put together everything you need to know.

How many people have visited Wetherspoons pubs since they reopened in July?

Wetherspoons said about 32 million people have visited its pubs since they reopened their doors at the start of July.

How many Wetherspoons staff have tested for positive since they reopened?

The company said it has reported 66 positive tests for Covid-19 among its 41,564 employees since reopening.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the group, said a total of 811 pubs have reported zero positive tests, 40 pubs have reported one, six pubs have reported two, two pubs reported three and two pubs reported four.

The firm said most of the reported cases have been mild or asymptomatic and 28 of the 66 employees have already returned to work, after self-isolating in accordance with medical guidelines.

The locations of the pubs affected by staff testing postive for Covid-19 were not disclosed.

Wetherspoons said it has invested around £15 million in its social distancing and hygiene measures.

How was trade at Wetherspoons before the new rules on social gatherings started?

Mr Martin added that trading was “very quiet” over the weekend, before the Government tightened restrictions on larger social gatherings.

The pub boss shrugged off claims that larger groups might rush to the pub before the implementation of the new “rule of six” from Monday.

The new rule means people could face fines of up to £3,200 if they are involved in social gatherings of more than six people.

Mr Martin said: “Trade was very quiet over the weekend, as the public weighed up the evidence about the alleged dangers of going out – Wetherspoon sales were 22.5 per cent below the equivalent Saturday last year.”

Trade groups, including the British Beer & Pub Association, said the new rule will halt the recovery of hospitality firms without extended financial support for the sector.

On Monday (September 14), Mr Martin told investors that he believes the safety of pubs during the pandemic has been “widely misunderstood”.

Last month, the group said like-for-like bar and food sales were down 16.9 per cent for the 44 days to August 16, compared with the same period last year.

Mr Martin said the sales slump means it expects to post a loss for the year to July 26.