Christmas 2020 might feel like a long way off, but in fact less there are nearly 100 days to go until December 25.

With that in mind, the thoughts of many parents will soon turn to Christmas presents, and with more families budgeting for the big day, there are plenty of opportunities to grab a bargain and treat loved ones without breaking the bank.

As the festive season draws closer, members of the Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK Group have put together a handy guide for the rumoured and predicted Christmas Toy Sales for 2020.

While it's important to stress that these dates are subject to change, here's a few dates that the group have put together to pop in the diary to help you prepare for Christmas.

Asda

The toy sale at Asda kicked off in-store on Saturday, September 12.

Argos

Shoppers at Argos can expect to get discounts on a variety of toys from Wednesday, October 21.

Morrisons

The bargain-hunting group say Morrisons' buy one get one free toy sale is set to begin on Wednesday, October 7.

Sainsbury’s

Half-price toys at Sainsbury's stores across the country are due to start from Wednesday, October 14.

Smyths Toy Superstores

Savvy shoppers should expect to get cheaper toys through Smyths' Black Friday deals.

This year, Smyths are due to launch their deals on Tuesday, November 10.

Tesco

The supermarket chain is expected to offer 50 per cent off selected toys from Wednesday, September 30.