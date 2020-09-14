Aldi have launched a 'click and collect' trial at a store in the UK.

We've put together what we know about the new trial, including whether or not if might arrive at a store new you in the near future.

Where is the 'click and collect' trial taking place?

The supermarket chain has launched a trial for the service, which allows customers to place orders online before collecting from a store, at one branch in the Midlands.

The trial has seen store staff take shopping to the cars of customers who ordered online, in line with social distancing rules.

So will Aldi's 'click and collect' trial be extended across the UK?

However, bosses at Aldi UK have said they now plan to extend the programme to more customers in “the coming weeks”, but have yet to reveal which locations the trial could head to next.

The German discounter added that if the trial continues to be successful, it will be extended to more stores across the country.

Why have Aldi launched a 'click and collect' trial?

The trial comes amid a surge in demand for online grocery orders from the big supermarket chains following the pandemic.

Aldi and Lidl had been steadily growing their share of the UK grocery market until the pandemic, but have now seen their growth outpaced by rivals with significantly larger online operations.

In May, Aldi revealed plans to deliver groceries to homes in the UK for the first time through a partnership with Deliveroo.

It said it is continuing to trial the rapid delivery service across stores in the East Midlands, London, Cambridge and Greater Manchester.

What have Aldi bosses said about the 'click and collect' trial?

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK & Ireland, said: “We know that more and more people want to access the high-quality, affordable food they know they can get at Aldi.

“This is yet another way we are innovating to make sure we best serve our existing customers and make Aldi’s great products and unbeatable prices available to even more people.”