POLICE have called off the search for a missing man after a body was found.

Shaun Mason, 46, went missing from his home in Witham on Sunday morning (September 13).

He was last seen at about 6am, driving a Blue Ford in Bramston Green.

He was described as about 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build, bald with facial stubble and with a scar above his left eyebrow.

Essex Police had appealed for help to trace Mr Mason.

A police spokesman said on Sunday afternoon: "We want to find him to make sure he is okay.

"If you have seen Shaun, or have any information about where he is, please call us."

But the search was called off late on Sunday night after a body was found.

Mr Mason's family have been notified.

A police spokesman said: "The search for Shaun Mason, 46, from Witham, has been suspended following the discovery of a man’s body.

"Shaun was last seen this morning, Sunday, September 13.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, Shaun’s family have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious."