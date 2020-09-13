A PAIR French bull dogs were stolen from their owner's garden yesterday sparking an appeal for their safe return.
Police received a report at 4.20pm yesterday, that the dogs had been taken from an address in Souther Cross, Chelmsford.
One of the dogs is brown and the other is black and white with distinctive markings.
If anyone has any information or have been offered the dogs to purchase please call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/146296/20.
