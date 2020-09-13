Kate Garraway has provided fresh update on husband Derek Draper as the pair mark their wedding anniversary.

Derek, 53, has been in hospital since he was admitted in March with Covid-19, when he was struggling to breathe.

What has Kate said?

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Thursday morning (September 10), Kate said the pair had been married “15 years today”.

“What an extraordinary thing. I won’t be able to see him today,” the show’s presenter, 53, said.

“I kind of hoped I would but it hasn’t worked out that way for the visit… But maybe it would be a bit strange anyway. So it’s a tough day.”

She told her co-hosts: “He’s still here. There’s not a huge amount of change…

“There are so many seeming positives and then plungings…

“So, you have to think at least he’s here with you. You have a flicker and then a bad day but you just have to keep going,” the mother-of-two said.

What's the latest on Derek?

While former lobbyist and political adviser Draper no longer has Covid-19, he still remains seriously ill in an induced coma.