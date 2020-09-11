THE most up to date coronavirus infection rates for north Essex have been revealed.

Each day, the Government publishes a rolling seven-day rate based on tests carried out in laboratories - pillar one of the Government’s testing programme - and in the wider community - pillar two.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Colchester's rate is placed at 4.6, with nine cases confirmed in the last seven days, down from 12 the week before.

Tendring's stats are the lowest in Essex and one of the lowest in the country.

The rate is two, with three cases in the last week, although this is an increase from two the week before.

Maldon and Braintree and either side of Colchester, with rates of 4.6 and 6.6 respectively.

Here are all the areas in Essex's infection rates:

Uttlesford 25.2 (23), 7.7 (7)

Basildon 17.1 (32), 9.6 (18)

Southend-on-Sea 12.0 (22), 11.5 (21)

Thurrock 10.3 (18), 6.9 (12)

Chelmsford 9.5 (17), 9.0 (16)

Castle Point 7.7 (7), 24.3 (22)

Braintree 6.6 (10), 2.6 (4)

Colchester 4.6 (9), 6.2 (12)

Maldon 4.6 (3), 4.6 (3)

Tendring 2.0 (3), 1.4 (2)

For context, in Bolton, where strict conditions have been imposed, 462 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 7 – the equivalent of 160.7 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from 80.0 in the seven days to August 31.

Birmingham has the second highest rate, up from 32.0 to 85.4 with 975 new cases.

Preston is in third place, where the rate has risen from 35.6 to 85.2, with 122 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include: