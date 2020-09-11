New parents are adjusting to life after their newborn one-in-a-million miracles were born.

Charlie Grey and Samantha Neill from Burnham-on-Crouch were hoping for one healthy baby, but were surprised to find out they were having identical triplets.

Samantha didn't even have a bump when doctors revealed she was carrying triplets.

Ivy, Penelope and Bonnie are all identical- the chances of that happening without IVF are minute.

Charlie said: "The midwife said that in over 20 years she has never seen this.

"We were just hoping to go there and have one healthy baby so to be having triplets was a big surprise.

Surprisingly there is no history of multiple births on either side of the family.

The pair share a one bedroom flat with their dog and now the three girls, but luckily Charlie's parents live next door.

He said: "We are in a nice little routine now we have got the girls into and they have been really good.

"It's nice for all our family, as we have never had this in either of our families.

As there situation is so rare, Charlie and Samantha have been using social media to connect with other parents around the world in a similar situation.

The triplets have their own Instagram page 'thegraytriplets' where they document their progress.

Doctors have told the pair that any future pregnancy is four times more likely to result in multiple births so they are unsure about what the future holds.